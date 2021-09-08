Srinagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 151 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,26,310, while the union territory registered its first death due to the virus in the past 96 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 21 were from the Jammu Division and 130 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 75 cases, followed by 31 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,251 active cases in the union territory as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. The total number of recovered patients was 3,20m648, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,411 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

This was the first death due to the virus in the past four days.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

