Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): As many as eight deaths and 227 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours, said the health department.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 8,246.

According to an official bulletin by the J-K Administration, out of the total COVID-19 cases, recovered cases are 5,143, active cases are 2,976, and the death toll stands at 127.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655. (ANI)

