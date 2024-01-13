Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): A search operation is underway in Poonch after suspected terrorists fired upon a convoy of security forces on Friday night, army sources said.

A dog squad was also helping in the search operation, they said on Saturday.

Vehicles are also being checked as security heightened in Poonch after suspected terrorists fired upon a convoy of security forces, however, no one was injured in the attack.

Security was beefed up and checking of vehicles intensified in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected terrorists attacked a convoy of vehicles on Friday.

Taking to its official handle on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps informed on Friday that there were no casualties in the incident and a search operation by the troops and Jammu and Kashmir Police was underway.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near the Krishna Ghati Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP are in progress," the White Knight Corps of the Army posted on X.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with the senior officers, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSP) and discussed issues concerning the development and security in the Jammu division.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdowns against drug smugglers, drug hot spots and cross-border smuggling. (ANI)

