Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch.

Visuals show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged.

Also Read | EU Asks Facebook, TikTok to Identify and Label AI Deepfakes.

The blast took place late Tuesday night.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Srimat Swami Smaranananda Maharaj Dies: President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Passes Away at 95, PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)