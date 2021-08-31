GOC Chinar Corps while interacting with the families of active terrorists in Shopian on Tuesday.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar addressed 83 family members of active terrorists in Shopian on Tuesday and urged them to guide their wards back into society.

As per a statement from an official release, the GOC 15 Corps, while addressing the family members of active terrorists, reiterated that the security forces are committed to taking surrenders even during active operations.

He added that all assistance will be provided to the misguided youth, in enabling them to surrender and the security forces will work with these youth, to address their concerns and assist them in joining the mainstream.

The GOC Chinar Corps also urged the families, especially the parents, to appeal to their wards to shun the path of violence and return home. He reaffirmed the security forces' commitment, to maintaining peace in the Kashmir valley.

The interaction was intended to instill confidence and convey the intent of the security forces, amongst the families of active terrorists. Societal and family support can wean the men away from the path of violence and death.

The security forces are focusing on the 'terrorists without weapons', who sustain and handle terror activities. The overall aim is, to break the cycle of violence, read the release. (ANI)

