Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): Security has been scaled up across Udhampur district in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with security forces patrolling and manning the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Besides, round-the-clock security checks, security forces are conducting checking of vehicles across the region.

"As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, security measures have been significantly heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur region, with a special focus on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. In a proactive measure, round-the-clock security checks and frisking of vehicles are being conducted across the region," Sources said.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sunil Gupta on Thursday led a comprehensive security assessment and case evaluation during his visit to Kishtwar district.

The primary objective of the visit was to ensure robust security arrangements in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the "Meri Matti Mera Desh" campaign.

DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad told media on Thursday that the main Independence Day function in Kashmir is scheduled to be held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

Shopian Police organised a Tiranga Rally under the banner of "Meri Maati Mera Desh" on Thursday.

During his latest address of Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister said 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our braveheart men and women.

PM Modi had informed, "Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in memory of our immortal martyrs. In memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country."

Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with Army, BSF, CAPF, Intelligence agencies, Security wing and Civil administration to discuss the Police and security arrangements, in view of the Independence Day celebrations. (ANI).

