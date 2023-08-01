Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): DIG (Rajouri-Poonch Range) Mohd Haseeb Mughal on Monday made an elaborate presentation to the Police officers on the challenges posed by drones. As a border state drones coming from across the border have become a major security challenge for Jammu and Kashmir.

The DIG RP Range Mohd Haseeb Mughal presented a detailed presentation on drones, explaining the types of Drones, their uses, the technology involved in them, their working and functioning etc.

Also Read | TSRTC Staff to Become Government Employees After Telangana Cabinet Decides to Merge With Government.

The pictures and videos-documentaries of the drone threats were displayed during the presentation. Further, drone dropping in the border areas was shown to the officers so that they get the actual ground feel of the challenge.

Mitigation measures available to counter the Drone challenges were also discussed with the officers so as to prepare them for the field challenges-investigation, stated a release.

Also Read | Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim’s Family .

Besides, it was also demonstrated to the officers while handling the Drone, what precautions to be taken, and how to proceed for identification, preservation and collection of forensic evidence.

DIG RP Range also highlighted the role of Drone-challenges Awareness in the current scenario and urged the participants to understand the fundamentals of Drone technology in order to stay relevant in the present times.

He stressed the need of understanding the ever-increasing ambit of border issues vis-a-vis Drone dropping and related crimes.

Police officers need to upgrade their knowledge and practical skills to investigate such crimes, he added.

He briefed the gathering about the Digital evidence available with a Drone, and how to Collect/Preserve, Analyze and utilize them for substantiating the offences during the investigation of the Cases.

The session was very interactive and spellbinding. He also emphasized that such presentations for the upkeep of knowledge and skill will be a regular feature of RPHQ Rajouri so as to equip the field officers to tackle unprecedented technological challenges-crimes in future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)