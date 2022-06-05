Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): With an aim to curb terrorism in the valley, State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches and seizures at various locations in Poonch, informed the officials.

The searches were conducted on Saturday.

State Investigation Agency (SIA), a Specialized Agency has been constituted by the Government of Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.

"A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch, J&K in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station JIC, Jammu. The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizures," informed the department in an official statement.

The Director of SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu issued strict directions to speed up investigations and all efforts be made to unearth terror networks. (ANI)

