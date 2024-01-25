Pulwama, January 25: A suspicious object was detected in the Badibagh Pahu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, according to sources in the police, who added that the object was later destroyed The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26. Sources further added that there was no damage or injury reported.

Suspicious Object Found at Badibagh Pahu

Security forces rushed to the spot after receiving information about the object. The security forces in the Union Territory are on alert. However, there has been no official confirmation yet about the incident. More details are awaited

