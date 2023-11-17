Kulgam, November 17: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have been gunned down in the ongoing firefight with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Friday. However, the operation is still in progress, sources informed.

The police, too, confirmed that the exchange of heavy fire between the security forces and the terrorists from across the border was still ongoing.

The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, according to Jammu & Kashmir Police. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Three Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Kulgam (Watch Video).

The joint operation against the terrorists involves the Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police, and the CRPF. Earlier, an infiltration bid was thwarted along the Line of Control in the Uri Sector on November 15, Wednesday, the army said. Uri Encounter: Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir Recover Arms and Ammunitions Cache After Neutralising Two Terrorists (Watch Video).

Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces:

The army and Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised the infiltrators during a joint operation named 'Operation Kali'. This was the second infiltration bid in the same region. The Army said of the two infiltrators killed was Bashir Ahmed Malik, an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.