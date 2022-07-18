Jammu [India], July 18 (ANI): ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on Monday said that three terror modules have been busted in the Union Territory, one in Jammu and two in Rajouri.

The police arrested seven people after the operation.

"Bashir of LeT, a resident of Doda was trying some activity in Jammu. Fasal Munir is the mastermind, who is a resident of Talab Khali khan of Jammu. Habib and Mian Sohail of Kathua were also arrested. They have received many Drone sorties. Faisal had earlier attacked Amarnath Yatra and was also arrested," said the ADGP.

"In June 2020, a drone was dropped. That consignment was also for this Jammu terror module. Finances also used to come through the drone," informed the police.

According to police, their work was to receive ammunition through drones and send it to Kashmir on the instruction of their Pakistani handler.

Target killing was the motive as silencers have been recovered, said the ADGP.

In the Rajouri terror module, Kasim, a resident of Mahore and his associate Talib Hussain was arrested. Talib Hussain said they received five drone sorties for their terror module.

Two IEDs of 2 kg and 5 kg each were recovered from Rajouri terror modules, besides arms and ammunition material.

Addressing the media, Mukesh Singh said, "Three terror modules have been busted, out of which two busted in Rajouri and one in Jammu. One Fasal Munir is the mastermind of the Jammu terror module. For the last 1-1.5 years they've received many drone sorties."

One AK-47, five pistols, eight grenades, and ammunition were recovered.

Meanwhile, a huge number of explosives and ammunition were recovered by the security forces after they busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban.

During the raid, 35 rounds of AK rifle, seven Pike rounds, two magazines, seven pistol rounds, two tiffin boxes, a kerosene stove, a radio set, one UBGL, utensils, one kg of an explosive-like material in polythene, 2 kg of explosive materials, a cassette player, IED equipment were recovered.

The entire joint search operation was led by Rashtriya Rifles and the police in the heights of the Buzla-Khari belt in Banihal. The hideout was located in the Hadwagan-Sernihal forest. (ANI)

