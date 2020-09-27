Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): The administration has started upgradation work of the District Hospital Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. This was a long pending demand by locals to improve the facilities as they were facing difficulties with an influx of patients.

Handwara used to be considered a hotbed of terrorism in which jawans of the security forces lost their lives in counter-terrorism operations. The government and the authorities are engaged in various developmental works here.

The construction work of an indoor stadium in the Handwara is in progress after the Central government sanctioned Rs 4 crore and now the upgradation work of the hospital in Handwara is in full swing after the government-sanctioned Rs 68 crore for the same.

While talking to ANI, the locals said that the upgradation work of District Hospital Handwara will help the patients in getting all kinds of treatment.

"Even if there was a hospital in Handwara, people used to go to Srinagar for treatment as this hospital was lacking key facilities. Now the government and administration have worked for its upgradation. I want to thank them. I request the government to install all facilities in the hospital so that we can get all treatment here," said Altaf, one of the locals.

Another local Bilal Ahmad said, "I request the government to complete its upgradation as soon as possible so that it can help the patients. People come here in large numbers from different villages for treatment. After upgradation people will get all the medical facilities in the hospital."

Ajaz Ahmad, President of Traders Federation, Handwara said that with the help of proper funding this hospital will get high-tech labs along with the latest machineries and manpower will also be increased.

"I am truly thankful to the government for constructing this hospital. It is the biggest hospital in Handwara. We want all facilities in this hospital. We hope that after proper funding the upgradation work will complete soon," he said.

Dr Ajaz Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent of District Hospital Handwara, said that the government is working on a policy to develop district hospitals in such a way that it can provide treatment for all diseases.

"The government has made policy for setting up of a district hospital in such a way that it can provide treatment for all diseases. The government is working on it. We are here to address the problems of people. People need to inform us and we will solve their problems," he said. (ANI)

