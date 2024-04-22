Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): Amid allegations against the Tihar jail administration, where opposition parties accuse them of orchestrating a conspiracy to endanger Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday said that the Jail administration and investigating agencies are independent.

He assured that Arvind Kejriwal would be granted all facilities as per the jail manual, asserting that no one can interfere with this process.

Also Read | Ghazipur Landfill Fire Doused After 14-Hour Long Operation, Incident Triggers War of Words Between AAP and BJP Ahead of Delhi Mayor Election.

"Jail administration and investigating agencies are independent. He (Arvind Kejriwal) will receive all those facilities available as per the jail manual, no one can do anything about this," he told ANI.

His statement also comes after an allegation by Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, where she claimed that every morsel being consumed by her husband is being monitored and attempts are being made to "kill" him in jail by denying him insulin.

Also Read | Make in India Initiative: HP Partners With INDO-MIM To Mass Produce Metal 3D-Printed High-Precision Metal Parts in Country for Multiple Sectors.

Sunita Kejriwal has claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister is being denied insulin in jail, despite having taken it for the past 12 years. She has also alleged that there is a conspiracy to harm CM Kejriwal.

"Many people say politics is a very dirty thing, and it's true. There is a camera over his food, his every morsel is being monitored...He is a sugar patient, and he has been taking 50 units of insulin every day for the last 12 years. But he is not being given insulin in jail. They want to kill Delhi's CM," the wife of the AAP national convenor said.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor yesterday regarding the health status of Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 this year.

According to the report, Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control. The report also called it "incorrect" to say that the Chief Minister was being denied insulin by jail authorities.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved an order on a plea moved by Kejriwal seeking direction from Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult doctors through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal until April 23.

The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)