New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): On Monday, AAP Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh arrived at the Civil Lines venue in a police van on Monday to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Aam Admi Party and its workers during his son's arrest.

"The party and its workers had trust in him, and they are more upset than his own family on his arrest that Sanjay Singh was punished for speaking the truth...I want to thank the party on behalf of other party workers and my family...The party has taken the right decision by not getting stuck in tyrant politics" Dinesh Singh, AAP leader Sanjay Singh father said.

Sanjay Singh's wife, Anita Singh, conveyed her wishes as he filed his nomination.

"First, I would like to extend my warm wishes as he is coming to file his nomination. Our people have gathered here in his support. It will be historic that somebody will come to file a nomination from jail...I also want to extend my warm wishes to CM Arvind Kejriwal who gave such a huge responsibility to him. He will perform his duties well" Anita Singh said.

As per the EC schedule, polling will take place from 9 am- 4 pm in respective state assemblies, and votes will be counted from 5 pm on January 19.

A Delhi court on Thursday, had earlier allowed Singh to sign his renomination documents from jail. Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to the Delhi excise policy, is AAP's UP in-charge.

Sanjay Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader is an accused in a money laundering case related to Excise policy case and was arrested on October 4, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate.

The AAP has decided to nominate Swati Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief as its newest Rajya Sabha MP. Senior AAP leader ND Gupta has also been renominated for their second terms.

Maliwal resigned from the post of chief of the DCW on Friday after the Aam Adami Party (AAP) nominated her as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Swati Maliwal is a women's rights activist and the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Before joining DCW, Maliwal worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. Maliwal was a core member of the Indian Against Corruption movement.

Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal arrived in Civil Lines to file her nomination for Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "...AAP MP Sanjay Singh had represented (the party) earlier also...Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has also filed her nomination so that the voice of women reaches the Rajya Sabha. All candidates are coming and they will file their nomination." (ANI)

