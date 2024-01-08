Mumbai, January 8: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, unidentified assailants allegedly attacked executives of Bisleri company in the city. Police officials said that four unidentified men reportedly attacked and assaulted three senior officials of Bisleri, a packaged drinking water company in Andheri. Soon after the incident came to light, the police began an investigation.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victims include the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), HR head, and marketing head, all employees of Bisleri. As per the report, the trio were attacked for unknown reasons. In his statement to the police, Sameer Gaikwad (38), HR head of Bisleri, said that the incident occurred on Thursday, January 4. Mumbai Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From 21st Floor in Versova; Three Detained for Interrogation

The incident took place when Gaikwad, along with CEO Angelo George and marketing head Tushar Malhotra, went out for lunch after finishing their meetings at the Andheri East office. On their return, four masked men approached Gaikwad and allegedly assaulted him with iron rods and pipes. His colleagues who tried to intervene also suffered injuries in the scuffle.

Amid the scuffle, Gaikwad screamed for help, which attracted the attention of passersby. Soon after the crowd started gathering, the assailants fled from the spot. Gaikwad was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. After this, he approached cops and lodged a complaint against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Brutally Attacks Elder Brother in Malad West, Absconding.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and are trying to trace the accused based on the description provided by Gaikwad. The police are also trying to ascertain the motive behind the alleged.

