Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 31 (ANI): Relatives of the victims of the 2008 serial Jaipur blasts case have expressed disappointment at the Rajasthan High Court order on Wednesday that acquitted four men who were given the death sentence by a lower court.

A series of blasts had claimed 71 lives and left several injured in 2008.

Govindi Devi, the mother of Radheshyam Yadav, who lost his life in the blast, said "I lost my elder son in this incident, but now I am more saddened with the news of court acquitting four people in this case who are involved in executing this incident, who will punish them?" asks Devi.

Govindi Devi, further demands to hang the culprits and strict action against those who are guilty. Renu Yadav, wife of the deceased's brother, says that our brother-in-law got killed and there are many families like us who lost their loved ones in this terrorist incident. They will get justice only when the culprits of this terrorist incident are hanged.

Raising question over the recent acquittal she said, "If people were arrested by the police in this incident, why were they acquitted by the court, why concrete evidence was not presented against those who were caught."

Dhanraj, an eyewitness of the horrific serial blast outside the Chandpol Hanuman temple in Jaipur, recalls the horror as he runs a shop outside the temple. "Even today I am not forgotten that terroristic atmosphere when there were piles of corpses laying all over the streets. Many were killed and many were injured and now the way the court's decision has come; everyone has been disappointed. The government should take the strictest action against the culprits."

Earlier, on Thursday Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a bill in Lok Sabha to ensure capital punishment for terrorists.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate. The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured. (ANI)

