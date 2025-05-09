Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): To accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the summer vacation period, the Jaipur railway division has announced the operation of special train services. These services aim to provide enhanced connectivity and ease of travel for passengers heading to popular destinations, according to a press statement.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishna Kumar Meena, two major special train services will be run from Jaipur and nearby stations.

The first is the Sanganer (Jaipur)-Pune-Sanganer (Jaipur) Weekly Special. Train number 01434 will depart from Sanganer every Thursday at 11:35 am between May 1 and June 26, 2025, and arrive in Pune the following day at 9:30 am.

In the return direction, train number 01433 will leave Pune every Wednesday at 9:45 am from May 7 to June 25, 2025, and reach Sanganer on Thursday at 5:40 am. This train will have 22 coaches, comprising one second AC, five third AC, ten sleeper class, four general class, and two guard coaches, said the statement.

The second service is the Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur)-Churu-Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) special train. Train number 09701 will depart Dhehar ka Balaji at 6:40 pm on May 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 9, 2025, and reach Churu at 11:30 pm. In return, train number 09702 will leave Churu at 4:00 am on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10, arriving at Dhehar ka Balaji at 9:00 am.

As per the statement, this train will make stops at several stations, including Ringas, Sikar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, and Churu. It will run with 11 coaches, featuring nine general class and two guard coaches.

These special services are part of the division's efforts to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the busy summer months.(ANI)

