New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to repeated calls for an all-party meeting and a special Parliament session on the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

He accused the Prime Minister of ignoring urgent national issues and instead focusing on marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "From the night of April 22nd itself, the Indian National Congress has been calling for an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attacks and their fallout - to be chaired by the PM himself. That has yet to take place."

He further stated that on May 10, the Leaders of the Opposition (LoPs) in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha wrote to the Prime Minister, requesting a special session of Parliament to pass a resolution showing the nation's collective resolve against terrorism.

"The PM has NOT accepted that suggestion as well," Ramesh added.

He also said that the government now appeared to be considering a special session of Parliament on June 25-26, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975.

Ramesh sharply criticised the timing and intent behind the proposed session, saying, "This will be yet another classic exercise in diversion and distraction from real and more urgent issues by the PM...the man who has placed the nation under an undeclared Emergency for 11 years and the man who refuses to answer why the Pahalgam terrorists are still absconding, why he allowed President Trump to broker a cease fire, and why he gave a clean chit to China publicly on June 19th, 2020?"

On Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh has again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "break" his silence on the matter of repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump's administration regarding its role in brokering the understanding for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan following the recent escalation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, he questioned the veracity of a statement filed by US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick in a New York court claiming the US President is using his tariff power to facilitate a "tenuous ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. He urged PM Modi to end his "silence" on the matter.

"The Prime Minister should let the country know whether it is true that the US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick filed a statement in the New York-based US Court of International Trade on May 23rd, 2025, swearing that President Trump used his tariff power to broker a 'tenuous ceasefire' between India and Pakistan and bring about a 'fragile peace'?" the Congress MP said. (ANI)

