Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): A widow's nose was allegedly cut off by her in-laws in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday after she refused to remarry.

Police said the prime accused had been arrested.

After being informed about the attack, police rescued her and sent her to a local hospital, which referred her to a better facility in Jodhpur.

Rakesh Kumar Bairwa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, said prima facie the in-laws of the woman wanted her to remarry, but she refused, following which she was attacked.

"We are yet to get the medical report of the victim. We have narrowed down on a few more accused, and they'll be arrested shortly," he added. (ANI)

