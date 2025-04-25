New Delh, Apr 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud about the Pahalgam terror attack and its cross-border linkages.

Jaishankar mentioned about the conversation in a social media post.

"Had a telecon with Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Saudi Arabia when the Pahalgam terror attack took place.

Modi cut short his trip and returned home following the dastardly strike that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of cross-border links to the terror attack.

In its response, Pakistan on Thursday decided to shut its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

