New Delhi, April 25: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit, as its retail business rebounded and oil business defied global downtrend.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore, or Rs 14.34 per share, in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - was compared to Rs 18,951 crore, or Rs 14 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Ltd Acquires 5,286-Acre Land Close to Navi Mumbai Airport at a Valuation of Around INR 2,200 Crore.

Profit was also up sequentially from Rs 18,540 crore in the October-December quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.6 lakh crore from Rs 2.4 lakh crore recorded in January-March 2024.

