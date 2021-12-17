Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The winning consortium of Jet Airways on Friday said it wants to infuse funds in the airline and has approached the NCLT to fast-track implementation of the resolution plan approved by the insolvency court in June this year.

The consortium, in a statement, also said it plans to restart domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Ends Life After Lover Concocts His Suicide Story With Friend's Help in Bangalore.

The Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch consortium, which emerged as the winning bidder for Jet Airways after the completion of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, said it wants to commence payments to all stakeholders including ex-employees, workmen, ticket claimants and lenders of Jet Airways as per the approved plan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)