New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has announced a short-term training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) next month, registration for which are underway, a university official said.

The programme, which is being organised by the university's Department of Computer Engineering, will be for three weeks between July 4 and July 22, according to the brochure released by the university.

"The timings of the program are from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday. The classes will be held both online and offline," the official informed.

The course includes both lectures and practical work under the guidance of experienced professionals, the university said.

There are 80 seats for the course -- 30 reserved for offline participants and 50 seats for online participants -- which will be allotted based on "first come first serve".

All students from UG, PG, and PhD scholars and faculty with mathematical backgrounds are eligible for the course.

The course will mainly comprise five modules: Introduction to AI and Python Basics, Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning for Computer Vision using Keras and Tensorflow, and Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing using Keras and Tensorflow.

According to the brochure, the course will be taught by industry practitioners and experienced faculty from JMI, while faculty from IITs, NITs, and IIITs and foreign universities will also deliver lectures.

The course has a targeted curriculum on essential concepts and techniques in AI and ML. The registration fee for students and academicians from Jamia is Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 for non-Jamia students and academicians, the brochure said.

The resource materials and session slides from the lectures will be distributed to all students, it said.

"Students would be evaluated throughout the course through various quizzes and assignments. The students would also receive a certificate from the university after the completion of their course," the official informed.

The Department of Computer Engineering was established in the year 2000. JMI's Faculty of Engineering and Technology was ranked 26th among all the Indian engineering institutes in the 2023 NIRF rankings.

