New Delhi Oct 2 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday organised an exhibition of rare photographs and personal letters of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

The exhibition will continue till October 9.

The University said that rare photographs, personal letters, papers, books and other archival material of Mahatma Gandhi, maintained by the library, are on display in the exhibition to create awareness and knowledge about his life and time.

A series of other events were also held by various departments of the university and the Jamia schools on the occasion.

