The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the winners of the Healthgiri Awards 21.

"I would like to congratulate the winners of the #HealthgiriAwards21. I would also like to laud the @IndiaToday group for their regular practice of honouring grassroots level change makers, be it in cleanliness or now healthcare, on 2nd October every year.

Through the COVID-19 global pandemic, extraordinary individuals and organisations rose to the occasion and strengthened the fight against the pandemic. #HealthgiriAwards21 is a commendable effort by @IndiaToday to honour such outstanding efforts and highlight their work. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

