Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): As India and Pakistan reach an understanding for cessation of hostilities, halting escalation of the conflict after the launch of Operation Sindoor, the daily life in Jammu's Akhnoor seems to be getting back on track as people approach normalcy and go about their business.

Bhupendra Singh, who resides in Akhnoor for work, said, "The situation in Akhnoor remains normal after the ceasefire was announced. Shops are opening, and people are returning to their work."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 15, 2025: Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres, Sanofi India and Tata Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Earlier, the Indian Army took a humanitarian initiative by organising a free medical camp in Narayana village of the Akhnoor sector, located near the border.

The camp's objective was to provide quality healthcare services to the residents of border areas.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Tral.

Many locals, including children, women, and elderly citizens, came to the camp. The Army's medical team conducted health check-ups and distributed free medicines to needy people.

Border camps were also set up to provide food and education for villagers. The locals expressed their opinions on the facilities being provided.

A resident, Praveen Sharma, said, "For the past seven to eight days, we've been forced to seek shelter in camps. Every five to seven years, we have to abandon our homes and flee due to cross-border shelling. We urge the government to provide permanent solutions. While plots in safer areas have been allocated to some border residents, not everyone has received them. Previously, shelling was limited to a 5-km range, but now shells land beyond 15 km. We demand bunkers to ensure everyone's safety. The administration, especially our SDM, has been instrumental in timely evacuations, and our transport minister provided vehicles to help relocate people efficiently."

Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between the police forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

The Kashmir police shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", the 'X' post from Kashmir police read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)