Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met the National Cadet Corps (NCC) participants who took part in the Republic Day 2025 parade.

During his interaction with the cadets, Abdullah expressed his admiration for their dedication, noting the challenges they face due to the tough marking systems in colleges. He also acknowledged the effort and time they devoted to representing the state, despite the pressures of academic commitments.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: Woman Allegedly Chokes Man to Death During Sex After Months of Blackmail, Arrested by UP Police.

"You have brought pride to the state today. The pressure on you is far more than what was on us. Earlier, the marking system used to be lenient but today the cut-off in many colleges is 100 per cent. In spite of that, you take your time and join NCC. NCC cadets represent a cross-section of the state...You are an example to all youngsters for them to follow. Your discipline, your commitment is something everyone aspires to live up to...." Abdullah said.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organization in the world, with over 20 lakh cadets from schools and colleges across the county had marched during the Republic Day celebrations held at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Also Read | Grammy Award 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Chandrika Krishamoorthy Tandon, Older Sister of Indra Nooyi, on Winning Best New Age Album for 'Triveni'.

The motto of NCC -- "Unity and Discipline" aims to instil patriotism and contribute to nation-building. Through rigorous training, adventure activities, social service and community development initiatives, the NCC helps prepare young citizens to be responsible and capable leaders.

During the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, the NCC Girls Marching contingent was led by Commander Senior Under Officer Ekta Kumari (JK&L directorate). The parade consists of 148 female cadets drawn from all the directorates of NCC.

The 20 lakh NCC cadets comprise 40 per cent females and have excelled in various adventure activities like mountaineering, rafting and paragliding.

The NCC Boys Marching contingent was led by SD (Boys) Contingent Commander Senior Under Officer Prashad Prakash Walkul of Maharashtra Directorate.

The combined band of NCC was led by Cadet Mahesh Ashok of Scindia School, Gwalior and Cadet Ankita Kumari of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani.

The band played 'Kadam Kadam Badhayee Jaa' and 'Sare Jahan se Achcha Hindustan Hamara.'

Abdullah's meeting with the NCC participants underscored the discipline and patriotism fostered by the NCC, which continues to inspire youth across the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)