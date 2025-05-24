Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday raised strong objections over the alleged politicisation of Operation Sindoor by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while also commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's outreach visit to the border district of Poonch.

Speaking to ANI, Karra took a jibe at the BJP and questioned the use of the operation's name in political programmes.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash State in Relief From Scorching Heat, More Rain on Cards, Predicts IMD (Watch Videos).

"My question is: Was Operation Sindoor a BJP operation or an operation by the armed forces? If it was the BJP's operation, then fine, justify using the name. But if it was a forces-led operation, then why is the BJP printing schedules for 'Operation Sindhoor' on their party letterhead, announcing district-wise rallies?" he asked.

Operation Sndoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

Also Read | Dr Ajay Taware, Accused of Switching Blood Sample in Pune Porsche Case, Now Named Co-Accused in Kidney Transplant Racket.

Criticising the politicisation of the operation, he added, "Operation Sindoor involved the armed forces, Army, BSF, Air Force, Navy, CISF, all belt forces. What does BJP have to do with that? If they use such an operation's name for political programs, what message does that send?"

Karra also expressed concern over the local administration's preparedness in the aftermath of the conflict. "There is something called pre-war preparedness and post-war preparedness. I'm referring specifically to the local administration here. There seems to be no sense of post-war readiness," he said.

"It's as if they believe once it's over, everything will stay calm for 10-20 years and they can rest easy. But people are still living in fear. They are anxious--what if something happens again?" he added.

Criticising the BJP's political strategy, Karra pointed to the launch of the 'Tiranga Yatra' as a diversion. "When they started facing tough questions and couldn't answer, they launched a new initiative, 'Tiranga Yatra' (tricolour rally). We have no objection to the Yatra itself, but the way they're using it is an insult to Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Poonch, Karra said locals shared their concerns with him.

"People shared their bitter experiences openly with Rahul Gandhi ji, saying he's one of the few who genuinely stand by people during tough times. He assured them he would definitely raise their concerns," Karra said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district affected by cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

Gandhi also interacted with residents, assuring them he would raise their concerns and hardships at the national level.

"It was a big tragedy, and many people have lost their lives. There has been huge damage. I spoke with the people and tried to understand their problems. They have requested me to raise this issue on the national level, and I will do that," Rahul Gandhi asserted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)