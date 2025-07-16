Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a significant move to strengthen security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the Kulgam Police have implemented advanced surveillance technologies, including geo-fencing and facial recognition systems, along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

The Kulgam police have adopted high-tech technology, deploying state-of-the-art geo-fencing surveillance and facial recognition systems on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway to further strengthen security for the Amarnath Yatra.

Geo-fencing has been implemented across the highway stretch falling within Kulgam's jurisdiction to track the movement of both pilgrims and vehicles in real-time.

Facial recognition systems have also been deployed to identify potential threats and enhance overall security during the yatra.

Meanwhile, the Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board at Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban was illuminated with tricolour lights, adding to the festive atmosphere of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh welcomed the arrangements made by the Government.

"The arrangements here are very good. I am grateful for the arrangements of the Indian government. The Yatri Niwas, illuminated with tricolour lights, is grand and full of facilities. The pilgrims are not facing any difficulty," he said.

Another pilgrim from Gujarat said, "We are staying here. The arrangements here are excellent. All the facilities are here. We are feeling safe here. We feel like Diwali is being celebrated here. I request everyone to come here. We are feeling proud. People should visit here and join Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra."

The Ramban district administration has made elaborate and round-the-clock arrangements to ensure cleanliness and sanitation during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, aiming to provide a safe and hygienic environment for pilgrims.

According to Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Mohammed Ashfaq Khanji, who is also the Nodal Officer for sanitation during the Amarnath Yatra, strong measures have been put in place to maintain hygiene at lodging centres and langar sites, with over 1,200 washrooms and around 200 sanitation workers deployed.

Khanji added that supervisory staff are working around the clock, with full support from the Jal Shakti department to ensure there is no shortage of water or lapses in sanitation. He also said that sufficient water is available for maintaining sanitation at these Langar sites and lodgement centres.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Ashfaq Khanji said, "We have 8 lodgment centres in rural areas and 4 in urban areas. Around 1200 washrooms are present in lodgment centres and langar sites for which we have hired around 200 sanitation workers... We have also deployed supervisory staff over them, working round the clock... We have a high focus on ensuring there are no lapses in sanitation. We have huge support from the Jal Shakti department, and there is sufficient quantity of water for our work."

The 12th batch of devotees departed from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for their pilgrimage to the Holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji on Monday morning.

A devotee from Mumbai said, "We are seven members. We are coming for the first time. Proper arrangements have been provided for food and sleep, but due to the rains, we are facing trouble. People are good. We will pray for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9.

The pilgrimage is taking place simultaneously via both the Pahalgam route (Anantnag district) and the Baltal route (Ganderbal district).

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva. The ice stalagmite forms every year during the summer months and reaches its maximum size in July and August, when thousands of Hindu devotees make an annual pilgrimage to the cave. (ANI)

