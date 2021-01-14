Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The Directorate of School Education (DSE) will set up a digital studio in Jammu division for teachers to deliver online lectures, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital studio under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, Director of School Education in Jammu Anuradha Gupta said.

"While the directorate will set up the studio very soon, various measures to improve quality of education through digital interventions need to be put in place for making learning more efficient and effective," she said.

"Delivering best online lectures through a control room at the studio shall soon be made possible. Besides, keeping in view the National Education Policy 2020 for art-integrated learning and holistic development of school children, they need to be exposed to art, culture, sports and other activities which are now perceived to be part of curriculum," she said.

The directorate will also launch an official YouTube channel -- 'shiksha darpan' -- to broadcast video content and e-magazine 'shiksha patrika' for written content contributed by students, teachers and other stakeholders.

As information technology-enabled platforms are increasingly becoming an important medium of information dissemination and will continue to be so in the post-COVID-19 scenario, the Directorate of School Education intends to use various social media platforms to reach out to students, their parents, staff members and other stakeholders in an effective manner and provide them a platform to showcase their talent, she said.

