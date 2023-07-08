Srinagar, July 8: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been blocked due to landslides and people are advised not to use it, police said here on Saturday. "NH-44, Mughal road and SSG road are blocked due to 2 landslides. People are advised not to travel till clearance," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, and Mughal Road connects Bufliaz town in the Jammu region's Poonch district to the Shopian district of Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Rains Videos: Traffic Movement Temporarily Suspended After Road Washes Away Due to Heavy Rainfall on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Viral Clips Surface.

Fresh Spell of Rainfall Washes Away Road on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Caught on camera: fresh spell of rainfall washes away a road on Jammu-Srinagar highway. pic.twitter.com/5iyC96iq59 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) July 8, 2023

The 84-kilometre road traces a historic route used in the Mughal period over the Pir Panjal Pass. While, the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) double-lane road connects the Ladakh region with Jammu and Kashmir. Amarnath Yatra 2023 Temporarily Suspended: Authorities Temporarily Halt Amarnath Yatra for Second Successive Day As Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Several Parts of Kashmir.

Traffic Movement Temporarily Suspended:

Traffic movement was temporarily suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road here on Saturday following multiple landslides triggered by heavy overnight rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YgeZhAXLoy — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 8, 2023

Last month also the NH-44 was blocked due to multiple landslides and shooting stones from the hillock at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban town.

