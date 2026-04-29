India News | Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat: Direct Operations to Commence from May 2; Journey to Be Completed in Less Than 5 Hrs

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): "Aiming to provide enhanced amenities and connectivity to passengers" within the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, the Vande Bharat Express is set to commence smooth, regular operations starting May 2, a release said.

This train will now provide modern and rapid connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, it added.

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Regarding the timetable for the Vande Bharat Express: This service will be operated through two pairs of trains (26401/26402 and 26403/26404).

"Train No. 26401/26402 will run six days a week, with the exception of Tuesdays. It will depart from Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM and arrive in Srinagar at 11:10 AM. On its return journey, it will depart from Srinagar at 2:00 PM and reach Jammu Tawi at 6:50 PM," it added.

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It added that the second train--Train No. 26403/26404--will also run six days a week, with the exception of Wednesdays. "Departing from Srinagar at 8:00 AM, it will arrive in Jammu at 12:40 PM; on its return journey, it will depart from Jammu at 1:20 PM," it added.

The key features of the train are as follows: It has been upgraded from its existing 8-coach configuration to a 20-coach Vande Bharat rake.

This train will make scheduled stops at the following stations: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), Reasi, and Banihal.

Fully air-conditioned, this train is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system, automatic doors, a GPS-based passenger information system, and comfortable rotating seats. The expansion of this service will not only benefit local commuters but will also make travel smoother and more pleasant for tourists visiting Kashmir and devotees traveling to Vaishno Devi ,it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)