Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir Police made significant strides in enhancing security and controlling crime across the Jammu zone, with notable successes including the neutralization of 14 foreign terrorists, the dismantling of 13 terror modules, and a substantial crackdown on overground workers (OGWs).

In an official statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that in 2024, its Jammu zone achieved progress in security and crime control, with 14 foreign terrorists neutralized. Thirteen terror modules were busted across the region, including Rajouri (1), Poonch (2), Udhampur (3), Reasi (1), Doda (4), and Kathua (2). The neutralization of these foreign terrorists dealt a critical blow to the networks attempting to disrupt peace and stability in the region, the police said in the press release.

Also Read | Last Sunset of 2024: India Bids Farewell to 2024, Stunning Sunset Scenes Across Cities as People Gear Up to Welcome 2025 (Watch Videos).

The statement further stated that the police also maintained constant pressure on anti-national elements, with a substantial crackdown on overground workers (OGWs). A total of 827 individuals were targeted, compared to 282 the previous year, while 180 individuals were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), an increase from 168 in 2023.

This year, 476 NDPS cases were registered, with noteworthy seizures including 9 kg and 990 grams of heroin recovered from the LOC area in the Nowshera Sector in April and 33 kg and 58 grams from the Jammu bus stand area in August, leading to multiple arrests. Property worth significant amounts was seized or frozen in 84 NDPS-related cases in 2024, with nine cases confirmed by the competent authority, SAFEMA, the release said.

Also Read | Jaipur Gas Leak: Carbon Dioxide Leaks in Storage Tank at Ajmera Oxygen Plant in Rajasthan; No Casualities (Watch Video).

Additionally, the J-K Police's statement read that in the realm of general crime, the Jammu zone witnessed a significant decline in the registration of criminal cases in 2024 (13,163) compared to the previous year (15,774). This positive trend is attributed to the relentless efforts of police personnel in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety across the region.

Property theft cases, excluding motor vehicle thefts, saw a decrease, with 944 cases reported compared to 1,321 in 2023, resulting in stolen property valued at Rs 14.18 crore, a reduction from Rs 18.75 crore in the previous year. Motor vehicle theft cases also declined to 507 from 653, with the total value of stolen vehicles amounting to Rs 6.53 crore, down from Rs 7.05 crore in 2023. The recovery rate for vehicle thefts stood at 47.48%, marginally higher than 47.38% in 2023. Bovine smuggling cases also decreased significantly, with 1,770 cases registered in 2024 compared to 2,600 in 2023. Proactive policing strategies, community engagement initiatives, and improved crime prevention measures have contributed significantly to this positive outcome, the statement said.

The statement also mentioned that one of the key initiatives launched to address drug abuse was the inauguration of the Drug De-addiction Centre in Jammu. The new facility, equipped with modern amenities, is staffed by medical professionals, psychologists, and counselors and offers detoxification, counseling, skill development, and reintegration programs for patients.

On cybercrime management, 67 police personnel underwent specialized training to handle cybercrime and online fraud cases. This initiative is part of the operationalization of 10 Cyber Cells across all districts of the Jammu Zone.

The launch of these progressive initiatives is attributed to a multifaceted approach implemented by authorities, including intensified surveillance, strategic operations, and community engagement programs. This also demonstrates the effectiveness of the zone in addressing criminal activities and creating a safer environment for the people of the region, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)