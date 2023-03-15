Ranchi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill aimed at the protection of medical professionals in the state.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet late on Wednesday evening, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The cabinet has given its nod to a bill concerned with the prevention of violence and property damage 2023," said an official at the media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The move comes against the backdrop of doctors in the state agitating for protection of medical professionals after instances of assaults on them.

Associations of doctors in Jharkhand called off their proposed strike this month in the state after a meeting with the state government.

A delegation of doctors met officials recently and discussed various issues, such as amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act for the protection of medical practitioners at their workplaces.

"We welcome the cabinet decision which will go a long way for protecting the interest of the medical professionals in the state. We hope that the government will soon pass the bill in the state assembly," Indian Medical Association state coordinator Dr Ajay Kumar Singh told PTI.

The Jharkhand Medical Service Association and the state wing of the Indian Medical Association have been seeking greater protection at the workplace with amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act.

Doctors in the state earlier went on a day-long boycott of services on March 1 to protest against "repeated assaults" on medical practitioners.

They also organised a candlelight march on March 5.

