BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023: On Tuesday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released a notice stating that the Class 12 or Intermediate final examination 2023 would be announced by the end of this week. BSEB Class 12 exam results will be declared at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The date of BSEB Inter Result 2023 will be declared on social media a day prior to the announcement. The evaluation of more than 96 lakh students' answer sheets has been done for various subjects, including Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

The result of BSEB will be announced during a press conference with all details such as pass percentage, toppers' name etc. BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Final Answer Key Released On bpsc.bih.nic.in, Here’s How to Check.

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023: Steps to check result online

Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the result link for Intermediate.

Enter roll number and/or other asked details.

Login and check your result.

Last year, the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 exam results were declared on March 16. It is expected to be declared after March 16 this year. According to several media reports, it is expected to be released on March 18, 2023. Gujarat Board Exams 2023: Students Arrive at an Examination Centre in Surat As Cass 10 and Class 12 Examinations Begin (See Pics).

Moreover, Class 10 results of Bihar Boards are expected to be released by the end of this month. However, no specific date has been hired by the board so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).