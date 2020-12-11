Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): People from across the state met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday and sought his intervention to resolve their problems.

The Chief Minister further instructed concerned officials of various departments to address the grievances of the people.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister's office tweeted pictures of Soren's meeting with the common people and said, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren is giving instructions to the officers concerned to solve the grievances after listening to the problems of the public at the Chief Minister's residence."

Earlier, Soren had spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and requested him to reconsider the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to stop fresh admission in three medical colleges in Jharkhand.

"Further to my previous appeal to NCM to reconsider the decision to stop fresh admission of students in the three medical colleges of Hazaribagh, Palamu, and Dumka, I have spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan ji and requested him to take timely consideration for students' future," Soren tweeted along with pictures of his letter to the Union Health Minister.

In his letter to Vardhan, Soren had said that the NMC has ordered, on the basis of some infrastructure and facility deficiencies, that this year there will be no fresh admission into the above mentioned three medical colleges. (ANI)

