India News | Jharkhand CM Flags off Special Train Carrying Labourers for BRO Work in Ladakh

Dumka, Jun 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday flagged off a special train here carrying at least 1,600 labourers, who will join the Border Road Organisation (BROs) construction work in Ladakh.

The rescheduled train left after the Jharkhand government and the BRO on June 8 reached an agreement on the labourers from the state getting the prescribed wages, healthcare, accident, travel allowance and housing benefits.

"A large number of the state's labourers are going to discharge an important contribution in the construction of roads on difficult terrains of the country...I did not imagine that labourers from Jharkhand are staying in such remote places and with difficulty, the government brought labourers by flight from there. Another batch of 82 labourers is reaching Ranchi from Leh today," Soren said.

Addressing the workers before flagging off the train, Soren said, "...now rules will be followed strictly in the interest of the labourers going outside."

Assuring that rules would be invoked if labourers did not get their rights, Soren expressed concern about workers going to Maharashtra being exploited by middlemen. "Let BRO walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the state's labourers. There is tension on the borders, yet these 'soldiers' are ready to work on the borders," he said.

The chief minister also called upon the BRO to ensure all facilities to the labourers and send them off respectfully after the conclusion of work.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director General of Border Road Organization Anil Kumar said it was a challenge to construct roads on hilly terrains. "Road construction work is an important role...as it increases the capacity of security forces many times. The BRO has a special attachment for the labourers of Jharkhand as their work on the borders is commendable," Kumar said. Assuring that the agreement between the Jharkhand government and the BRO would remain transparent, Kumar said that at least 11,000 workers from Jharkhand would be taken for BRO work.

Next special trains are scheduled on June 16, 20, 24 and 28 and July 5 to carry them, Kumar said.

