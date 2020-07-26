Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday inspected the newly built houses at the colony for the displaced in Dhurwa, which have been converted into a COVID-19 ward.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed the arrangement of COVID-19 wards to be built in the newly constructed houses of the colony for the displaced at Kute, Dhurva and gave necessary guidelines to the authorities," tweeted the Chief Minister's office on Sunday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Today, Overall Count Reaches 36,430: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Jharkhand has a total of 7,836 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Out of the total cases in the state, there are 4329 active cases, 3,425 cured/discharged patients, and 82 fatalities. (ANI)

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)