Dhanbad, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi accused the Hemant Soren government of alleged corruption and deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

Marandi, a former chief minister said this while addressing a rally here on Saturday.

Also Read | Cruel Act Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested in Kanpur for Killing Migratory Birds, Video Surfaces.

"The nexus among criminals, coal thieves and police has paralysed law and order situation in Jharkhand. Entire machinery in coal belt Dhanbad is involved in coal theft and its share directly goes to the chief minister," Marandi alleged while addressing the rally.

Marandi also alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is running away from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of Congress, BJP and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

"If the CM has not done anything wrong, why is he running away from ED? If he is clean and has not earned any 'kali kamai' (black money), he should face ED boldly," Marandi said.

"Crime and unemployment are at its peak in Jharkhand. Migration of the state's youths continues. Due to the poor state of employment, Jharkhand's 15 labourers, who had gone to Uttrakhand for job, got trapped in a tunnel," he said.

Dhanbad Sadar BJP MLA said "Extortion is on the rise in Dhanbad."

Dhanbad MP PN Singh expressed concern over increasing crime and coal loot in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)