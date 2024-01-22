Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal to create 7,232 posts of assistant teachers for Urdu in the state's primary schools, an official said.

Out of the 7,232 approved posts, 5,478 are for primary schools (classes 1-5) and 1,754 are for upper primary schools (classes 6-8).

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: ‘Tax Buoyancy to Give Headroom for Higher Social Sector Budget Without Hampering Fiscal Prudence’.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the proposal to create 7,232 posts of assistant teachers for Urdu in the state's primary schools. These include 5,478 posts for primary schools (classes 1 to 5) and 1,754 posts for upper primary schools (classes 6 to 8), the Jharkhand Chief Minister's office said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening lighted 'Ram Jyoti' (earthen lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Modi Government Should Not Cut Import Duties on Parts Used in Making Smartphones in Budget, Says GTRI Report.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla.

The photos were shared by the Prime Minister on X with the caption "Ram Jyoti."

Meanwhile, RSS workers and their families celebrated 'Deepotsav' at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple, 'Pran Pratishtha'

BJP National President JP Nadda, along with his family, also lit oil lamps at his residence in Delhi to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)