Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday decided to release 37 convicts serving life sentences in various prisons across the state after reviewing 103 such cases.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Led 3-Member Panel Meets To Select New CEC As Rajiv Kumar Set To Retire on February 18.

An official statement said, "A meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board was held here... In the meeting chaired by CM Hemant Soren, a review was done regarding the release of 103 prisoners serving life sentences in various jails of the state. After thorough discussions, a consensus was reached to release 37."

Soren directed officials to verify the family background, social, and economic status of the released prisoners.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: When Will Central Govt Employees Start Receiving Revised Salary? Know Details.

He also emphasised tracking their activities and ensuring they are linked with various welfare schemes run by the government, while also securing sources of livelihood for them.

Additional chief secretary to the CM, Avinash Kumar, home secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta and inspector general of prisons Sudarshan Prasad Mandal were present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)