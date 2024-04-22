Ranchi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to ensure that arterial roads in the city are cleared of all encroachments for seamless movement of traffic in the state capital.

The court, in an oral observation, said that the civic body should continue an anti-encroachment drive for a month to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads in the city.

The bench comprising justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Deepak Roshan said that the drive should be conducted on Main Road, Lalpur Chowk, Kutchery Chowk and other busy roundabouts to ease the pressure of traffic, which is clogged due to encroachment.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the National Hawkers Federation for the resettlement of hawkers and road vendors by the government.

In the course of the hearing, it was informed to the bench that meat and fish vendors at Lalpur have been shifted to a market.

However, vegetable sellers still sit on the sides of the road, which causes obstruction to the flow of traffic, the court was informed.

RMC counsel LCN Shahdeo in his submission said that work for shifting the vegetable sellers at Lalpur Chowk will be completed within two months. They will be shifted to a new place which will clear the road.

He further said that 273 vegetable sellers have been identified at Lalpur and space for settling 110 of them is only available at the moment.

The court ordered that the corporation should ensure that all vegetable vendors be given a place for their livelihood.

Commenting on the busy traffic at Daily Market and Albert Ekka Chowk on the Main Road, the high court said that a vendor market has already been established by the government on Kutchery Road.

Despite this, the road at Albert Ekka Chowk is always clogged with vendors, selling their products on the road, making commuting difficult. The bench also observed that the road at Daily Market is always constricted and traffic is reduced to a trickle.

The court ordered the corporation to immediately start a drive and clear the roads of encroachments.

It directed the civic body to file an updated status report on the matter.

