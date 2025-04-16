Jamshedpur, Apr 16 (PTI) An inter-state dacoity gang was busted as six people, including four teenagers, were apprehended in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday night nabbed the members of the gang from the Govindpur police station area where they had gathered to execute a dacoity.

They were wanted in several cases of dacoity in the city, SP (City) Kumar Subhashish said.

Those arrested were identified as Tara Singh Chouhan (22) and Rahul Chouhan (19) of Odisha's Puri district, Ajay Chouhan (20), Ashish Chouhan (19) and Babu Gondia of Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, and Sandip Solanki (19) of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

Police have seized a pistol with live cartridges, among other items, from them, the SP said.

A jeweller was also arrested for purchasing stolen gold ornaments, worth about Rs 10 lakhs, from them, he said.

The gang had committed burglary in various apartments in Parsudih, Govindpur, Kadma and Mango in Jamshedpur, and Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.

Their involvement in more cases is likely to be found during interrogation, the SP said.

