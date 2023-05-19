Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): A 10-year-old child was killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in the Tonto police station area in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, the police said on Thursday.

According to the Chaibasa Police, the IED was planted by Naxals with the aim of causing damage to security forces.

Security personnel including district police and CRPF rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of villagers and sent it for post-mortem in Sadar Hospital of Chaibasa.

The deceased had gone to the Rolabrupi Jengagada forest to pluck kendu leaves when the IED planted by the Naxals exploded on Thursday evening, killing him. (ANI)

