Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): In the wake of the suspected toxic gas leak in Kenduadih area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, which claimed the lives of two women, Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad, Aditya Ranjan said that a team from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), IIT-ISM inspected the affected area and for the time being, residents have been shifted to tents until conditions normalise.

Speaking to reporters, Aditya Ranjan said, "A team from BCCL and other concerned departments inspected the area. A technical team from IIT-ISM also conducted an inspection alongside the team from DGSM. In each house in the area, emission levels were measured and found to be above the threshold limit. This problem has been persisting for years. In the meeting, we decided to set a time frame and relocate people living in the area. For the time being, residents have been shifted to tents until conditions normalise. We are strengthening local hospitals and equipping them with oxygen cylinders..."

CMD, BCCL Manoj Kumar Agrawal said that BCCL is taking all possible actions and people living nearby have been evacuated.

Speaking to reporters, Manoj Kumar Agrawal said, "We are taking the help of scientific teams from IIT-ISM. Old mines containing residual coal and stagnant water may form chemicals that generate gas. It was released, which is not good for health, and a testing process is currently underway. People living nearby have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations. BCCL is taking all possible actions with the support of the district administration."

Earlier, tension gripped the Kenduadih area on Thursday after a gas leak took the lives of two women, triggering massive outrage among residents.

Enraged villagers blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi main road and set tyres ablaze, accusing the district administration and BCCL management of negligence and demanding immediate action.

The deaths of Priyanka Devi on Wednesday evening and Lalita Devi on Thursday deepened fear among residents. While Locals believe gas exposure caused the fatalities, officials maintain that the exact reason will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are released.

Tensions escalated on Thursday morning when villagers blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi highway, setting tyres and demanding immediate relocation and action to identify and seal the gas source. The blockade continued for nearly four hours before being lifted following discussions between locals and the administration.

Local resident Pradeep Kumar Thakur said that the deceased woman's health suddenly deteriorated, and she began foaming at the mouth. Upon being taken to the hospital, doctors determined that the death was likely due to the gas exposure and suffocation. According to him, approximately 15-20 people are sick so far.

Former Mayor Chandrashekhar Agarwal questioned the management.

He said that BCCL declared several areas unsafe but failed to provide suitable housing options. He demanded an immediate solution by convening a meeting of expert institutions like DGMS, CIMFR, and ISM. The panic is such that many families have left their homes and moved to safer places. BCCL teams are continuously appealing to people to relocate through microphones.

The effects of the gas are being felt in areas with a population of approximately ten thousand, including Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officer Colony.

BCCL PB Area GM G Saha stated that two tents have been set up to prevent people from being exposed to the gas. He stated that the area is fire-prone and has been declared unsafe for years, yet people have not moved.

He stated that a permanent solution to the problem is possible only if the entire area is evacuated. Putki CO Anand Kumar noted that the DGMS team has arrived at the scene, and efforts are underway to shut off the gas. He appealed to the public for cooperation so that relief could be provided quickly.

Regarding the cause of death, he stated that the situation will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received. The administration is taking note of all the people's demands, and a solution will be found in a meeting soon.

Meanwhile, Kenduadih police station in-charge Pramod Pandey said that till now 2 people have died due to gas, action is being taken to prevent further loss of life and property, and the road jam has been ended by calming the angry people. (ANI)

