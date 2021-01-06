Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,15,840 as 151 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,038 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24-hours, the official said. The two deaths were reported from Ranchi and Hazaribag.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 47, followed by Dhanbad (17) and Palamu (16), he said.

The state now has 1,422 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,13,380 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 13,726 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)