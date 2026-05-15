Tony Leung Viral Egg Video: Everything To Know About the Actor’s French Vacation

A rare glimpse into the private life of legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. A short video showing the 63-year-old actor collecting eggs while on vacation in France has garnered over a million views, trending across multiple platforms. The clip trigerred a spike in search interests into "Tony Leung Viral Egg Video" on Google as well.

The footage was shared on Instagram by Leung’s wife, actress Carina Lau, on May 12. In the clip, the award-winning actor is seen dressed casually, visiting a chicken coop in Lourmarin, France. The video depicts Leung carefully picking up fresh eggs and placing them into a basket, accompanied by lighthearted music and the caption "simple joys".

The post quickly became Lau’s most-viewed content since late 2023. Within the first 12 hours of being posted, the video reached 600,000 views, eventually surpassing the one-million mark as fans shared the rare, unscripted moment. Shang-Chi Antagonist Tony Leung on Why He Avoided Father Roles Before the Marvel Movie.

Watch: Tony Leung Collecting Eggs in France in New Viral Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carina Lau (@carinalau1208)

Tony Leung Viral Egg Video Draws Reactions

Fans and followers were quick to comment on Leung’s methodical and calm demeanor, even during a mundane task. One netizen noted that because of Leung's legendary acting career, "it feels like there’s a story even when he picks up an egg."

The viral moment also sparked comparisons to other cinema icons. Several users pointed out that Leung’s former co-star from In the Mood for Love, Maggie Cheung, has similarly been sharing clips of her "slow life" in France, including a recent video of her planting taro in a rooftop garden. Hong Kong Actor Will or Wai-Lam Diagnosed With Stage Four Lung Cancer, Withdraws From Theatre Debut.

Tony Leung and Carina Lau have been documented visiting various cultural landmarks during their time in France, including the Chateau de Lourmarin and the Midiune Galerie. The couple’s European excursion follows a busy professional year for Leung, who recently starred alongside Andy Lau in the 2023 crime drama The Goldfinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carina Lau (@carinalau1208)

Known for his introverted personality and guarded private life, Leung’s transition from high-profile film sets to a quiet rural setting has resonated with fans who appreciate the contrast between his cinematic persona and his personal interests.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).