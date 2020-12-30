Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,14,650 as 230 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,025 after five more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the five fresh fatalities, three were reported from Ranchi district and one each from East Singhbhum and Dhanbad.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 107, followed by East Singhbhum (26) and Bokaro (25).

Jharkhand now has 1,604 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,12,021 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 14,533 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

