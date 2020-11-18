Ranchi, Nov 18 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,491 as 261 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Three more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 931, he said.

Also Read | Cow Cabinet: Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led Madhya Pradesh Government Forms New Cabinet For the Protection of Cows, Check Details.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 86, followed by Bokaro (26), Dhanbad (23) and Deoghar (23), the official said.

The state now has 2,669 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,02,891 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Also Read | 9 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 18, 2020.

Jharkhand has tested 16,675 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)