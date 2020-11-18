Mumbai, November 18: Chinese President during BRICS Summit on Tuesday said the need to come together and fight the coronavirus. He said, "Chinese companies are working with their Russian and Brazilian partners on phase-III clinical trials of vaccines, and we're prepared to have cooperation with South Africa and India."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approached Supreme Court challenging the issuance of notice by Uttarakhand HC on a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against him for not paying the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as former CM.

Single-screen theatres continue to remain shut in Pune despite the state govt's permission. "Owners of single-screen theatres feel that there is not much scope to reopen theatres as of now," said Dilip Borawake, owner of Laxminarayan Theatre.

PM Narendra Modi said that he spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. "We reiterated our firm commitment to Indo-US strategic partnership & discussed our shared priorities & concerns - Covid-19, climate change, & cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," PM Modi said.

